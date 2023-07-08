After murdering wife, Man disguise as godman; arrested after 18 months

CHENNAI: A year and a half after he murdered his wife and absconded, City Police arrested a man who grew a long beard, changed his guise into a godman and was living in temple towns across the state.

He was arrested at the Chennai Central railway station during the early hours of Saturday, when he had come to board a train to travel to an ashram in New Delhi, police said.

The accused, N Ramesh (42) was living with his wife, Vani at Otteri. The couple had an inter-caste marriage against the wishes of the family and were married for 16 years, until Ramesh bludgeoned Vani to death after an argument at their house in December 2021.

On December 20, 2021, Ramesh had an argument with his wife over differences and in the melee, hit her across the head and murdered her. He then slid her body under the dining table and covered the body with cardboard and old clothes and fled the house.

The victim's mother learnt of the murder only a day later after which a murder case was registered by Otteri Police. Ramesh managed to evade police arrest for a long time. Recently, a special team was formed to clear pending murder cases and the team began to trace Ramesh. A team went to his native, Madurai and based on investigations there, learnt that he grew a beard and guised himself as a godman and was moving from temple towns like Tirupathi, Tiruvannamalai.

A special team arrested him on Saturday. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.