After electrician's death, police looking for his employer in Manali

CHENNAI: The city police are on the lookout for at least three person linked to a construction firm in Manali after one employee of the firm died by suicide on October 14.

Police said that the deceased was tortured by his employer, his son and couple of other staff suspecting the deceased of stealing brass utensils after which he killed himself.

Police identified the deceased as V Saravanan, an electrician, staying in Puzhal and working in the construction firm in Manali. Police started probing the abetment angle after the doctors who performed the autopsy told investigation officers that the deceased man suffered injuries and bruises on his thighs and legs.

Inquiries revealed that the construction firm owner Shanmugasundaram, his son Rishi and two staff Vadivel and Sundaramurthy, had took Saravanan, in a car and thrashed him at a secluded place after they suspected him of theft.

His wife told police that she spoke to her husband at 1 am on October 13. She then went to the bedroom and slept along with her children, while Saravanan slept in the hall.

The next morning, Sathya found her husband dead byhanging. He is survived by his wife and two children. Following this, Puzhal police altered the case from unnatural death to the abetment of suicide on October 18.

The police team is searching for the absconded suspects.