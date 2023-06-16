After a viral video, Chain snatcher held in Saidapet

CHENNAI: City Police on Thursday arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the snatching of a seven-sovereign gold chain from a woman in Saidapet. A CCTV video of the incident, which happened on June 12, went viral.

The victim, Poongodi (35) of West Mambalam, suffered a fall because of the act and escaped with minor injuries.

Police said that Poongodi was walking along KP Koil Street towards a temple when the incident happened.

Saidapet Police, who initiated investigations, traced the accused, identified as M. Hakkeem (24) of Old Housing Board, Saidapet. Police investigations revealed that Hakkeem gave the chain to his accomplice, Manikandan, after the robbery.

The arrested person is a history sheeter and has 11 cases against him, police said. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. The search is on for his accomplice, Manikandan.