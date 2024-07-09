African woman held for attempt to smuggle cocaine worth Rs 10 crore in Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials seized Cocaine worth Rs 10 crore in the Chennai airport from a South African woman.

Based on an information that cocaine was being smuggled into the city in a large quantity a few days ago, the NCB along with the Airport customs checked the passengers who arrived in Chennai from foreign countries.

They intercepted Friedelin April (54) from South Africa who arrived from Addis Ababa on suspicion.

The officers searched her luggage and found it had a secret chamber in the bottom and found 1 kg of pure cocaine inside it.

They found that April had brought the Cocaine from International smugglers and was planning to supply the cocaine to Mumbai, and Delhi.

She also said that there were no receivers in Chennai and she got it only to sell it in Mumbai and Delhi.