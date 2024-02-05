Affordable restaurant to be set up in Kilambakkam bus terminus: Sekarbabu

CHENNAI: Minister for Hindu Religion and Charitable Endowments PK Sekarbabu announced that affordable restaurants will be set up in Kilambakkam Bus terminus for benefits of public.

While speaking in a press conference, he said that within 35 days of opening, 90% of the required infrastructure have been completed and steps will be taken to set up ATM centers.

New bus stand which is being constructed in Mudichur to park omni buses will be completed and ready for use by the end of April.

Arrangements have also made to allocate shops to 11 owners who had shops in CMBT.

Minister Sekarbabu and Min TM Anbarasan laid the foundation stone on Monday for the new police station which to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 14.30 crore at KCBT.