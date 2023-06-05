Advocates held for ruckus in support of accused in Ambattur court

CHENNAI: Avadi City Police have arrested two advocates who created a ruckus in judicial magistrate court, Ambattur in support of two accused, arrested for holding kangaroo courts and extortion from general public.

The arrested advocates were identified as Sundararajan and Ganesan.

According to police sources, the two advocates allegedly broke glass windows of the court hall, abused and intimidated the court staff and police personnel on duty at the court hall, when the accused were produced before the magistrate.

On information, Police rushed to the court hall and restrained the advocates and moved them from the court hall.

Avadi city police booked both the advocates for the commotion caused by them. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.