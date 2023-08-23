Adequate supply of vegetables led to dip in the prices

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables including tomatoes decreased due to adequate supply to Koyambedu wholesale market from the neighboring states during the third crop cultivation. Traders witnessed brisk sales almost after two months, and the rates are likely to remain stable or to further reduce for the next 10 to 15 days. On the other hand, there might be a shortage in onion supply from the northern parts of the country which would lead to surge in the prices up to Rs 50 per kg.

“Almost all the vegetable prices dropped below Rs 50 per kg as arrival improved from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. The market started to receive 480 tonnes of vegetables which would increase further in the coming days, and the prices are expected to dip further. The production has been increased during the third crop cultivation this year with sufficient water,” said P Sukumaran, secretary of Koyambedu wholesale merchants’ association.

At present, tomatoes sold for Rs 30 per kg, beans and broad beans Rs 40 to 45 per kg each, brinjal Rs 20 per kg, carrots Rs 35 per kg, watery vegetables including cucumber, radish, chow chow are sold for Rs 15 to Rs 20 per kg each, and ginger reduced to Rs 150 per kg. “Until last week, the sale was dull where both public and retail vendors purchased less volume of vegetables due to surge in the prices. However, the sale has improved and we witness brisk sale in the market,” said R Babu, a semi-wholesale trader at Koyambedu market.

Similarly, the vegetable price has dropped even at the retail shops in the city. The perishable commodities are sold with a hike of Rs 10 per kg compared to the wholesale rates. Retail vendors stated there is demand for tomatoes, and onions so the business has improved after two months.