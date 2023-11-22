Additional registration tokens issued for 'auspicious' Thursday

CHENNAI: If you are a person planning to buy/sell properties in the state on an auspicious day without much delay, tomorrow could be the day for it.



You need not worry much about the availability of tokens based on which the registrations are done in an order at the sub registrar offices in the state.

The state government has come forward to allocate additional tokens to all sub registrar offices for Thursday to help people buy/sell properties.

According to a notification issued by the state registration department Wednesday, a registration office with one sub-registration would be allotted 50 additional tokens.

In the case of offices with two sub-registrars, the department has proposed to allot 300 tokens instead of the usual 200 tokens.

About hundred offices recording a high number of registrations in the state would be provided 50 additional tokens (150 total) plus four additional Tatkal (16 total) on Thursday, an official communique from the state registration and commercial taxes department said.