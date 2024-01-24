Additional infrastructure facilities at Chennai Government medical colleges

CHENNAI: Additional infrastructure facilities will be set up at Chennai Government Siddha Medical College Hospital at an estimated cost of Rs.5.09 crore, health minister Ma Subramanian said on Wednesday.

The construction works for an additional floor will be carried out for the hostel for post-graduate students of Government Siddha Medical College, Chennai at an estimated cost of Rs 2.59 crores.

Similarly new buildings will be constructed at Salem Government Medical College Hospital at a cost of Rs 35.15 Crores to meet the demands of Nursing Training School and Student Hostels, the minister said.

Considering the situation, Tamil Nadu Health Reform Project has been recommended to build a Nursing Training School building at Salem Government Medical College Hospital with financial assistance from the World Bank and a government order has been obtained to construct a new building, the minister said in a press release.