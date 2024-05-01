Actual 39, but feels like 52: Chennai battles sweltering heat

CHENNAI: At 39 degrees Celsius, the heat in Chennai is not high enough to make it to the record books.

But anyone who had to be outside to know how it really felt. Or, better still, check Google, which echoed what the people were feeling and saying: it felt like 52 degrees Celsius.

Around Koyambedu area, the heat was 39 degrees Celsius, but felt much worse because of the humidity.

Google did back the feeling, saying it indeed felt like 52 degrees Celsius.

In another case, a netizen posted on X that it was a hot and humid day.

"The real feel has crossed 52 [degrees]. I went out for an hour and got roasted. Why is there no warming from the metrological department or Govt. ? Serious heat wave (sic)."

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for various parts of Tamil Nadu, the maximum temperature is likely to record above 45 degree Celsius.

However, the Western Ghats and southern districts will get respite from soaring heat as light to moderate rain is predicted till May 5.

A cyclonic circulation prevails over south Tamil Nadu and the neighbourhood at 0.9 km above mean sea level persists.