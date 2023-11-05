Actress Ranjana held for beating, abusing students

CHENNAI: BJP leader and actress Ranjana Nachiyar was arrested on Saturday for slapping and abusing students who were footboarding dangerously on a government bus in Mangadu.

The bus was on Porur-Kundrathur Road near Perumbakkam and the incident happened on Friday evening. Videos of the MTC bus, with youngsters and students footboarding dangerously in large numbers and the politician asking them to deboard forcefully had surfaced on social media platforms.

The video shows Ranjana getting out of her car at the bus stop, shouting at the students for dangerous travel and slapping them. The actress also questioned the bus driver and conductor for their negligence at work and said they should not operate the bus when the students are travelling on footboard. When the driver questioned the actress, she reportedly told them that she was a police officer.

Later, the Mangadu police team visited the spot and made inquiries. On Saturday early morning, police arrested the actress and took her to the police station for further inquiry. Later in the evening, she was produced before a magistrate court where she was granted bail. Ranjana was asked to report to the police station for the next 40 days.