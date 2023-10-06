Actor Vijay's fans create ruckus at Chennai theatre during 'Leo' trailer launch event

CHENNAI: As the makers of the actor Vijay's much-anticipated film 'Leo' released the trailer at 6.30 pm on Thursday, the screening at a Chennai theatre ended in a ruckus by the fans of the lead actor.

Videos and photos from the cinema hall with seats broken and remains of confetti lying around went viral on social media.

Rohini Cinemas completely thrashed by Joseph Vijay fans after #LeoTrailer screening.

Condition of Koyambedu Rohini Silverscreens, after the screening of #LeoTrailer

Theatre ah salli Salliya ipdi Norukkiteeengale



Pathetic behaviour by such Fans.

Theatre owners take so much efforts to engage & arrange such celebration events.



Seeing this with so much pain

This is going to cost them a lot now

Meanwhile, in another trailer screening event outside a theatre in Madurai, fans celebrated the launch by pouring milk on Vijay’s poster and were seen dancing on drums and garlanding the poster.

The trailer of the film has now clocked 30 million views (real-time) on YouTube.

'Leo' is bankrolled by SS Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studio and helmed by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Apart from Vijay, the film features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy, Mathew Thomas and Mysskin among others.

The film's technical crew consists of music composer Anirudh Ravichander, cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa, and editor Philomin Raj.

'Leo' is slated to hit the screens worldwide on October 19, eyeing the Ayudha Pooja weekend.