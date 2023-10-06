Actor Vijay's fans create ruckus at Chennai theatre during 'Leo' trailer launch event

Begin typing your search...

Actor Vijays fans create ruckus at Chennai theatre during Leo trailer launch event
CHENNAI: As the makers of the actor Vijay's much-anticipated film 'Leo' released the trailer at 6.30 pm on Thursday, the screening at a Chennai theatre ended in a ruckus by the fans of the lead actor.

Videos and photos from the cinema hall with seats broken and remains of confetti lying around went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, in another trailer screening event outside a theatre in Madurai, fans celebrated the launch by pouring milk on Vijay’s poster and were seen dancing on drums and garlanding the poster.

The trailer of the film has now clocked 30 million views (real-time) on YouTube.

'Leo' is bankrolled by SS Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studio and helmed by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Apart from Vijay, the film features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy, Mathew Thomas and Mysskin among others.

The film's technical crew consists of music composer Anirudh Ravichander, cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa, and editor Philomin Raj.

'Leo' is slated to hit the screens worldwide on October 19, eyeing the Ayudha Pooja weekend.

