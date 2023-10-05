Leo trailer: Vijay steals the show in this slick glimpse

CHENNAI: The trailer of the most-anticipated movie of the year, Leo, starring Vijay was released to a rousing reception on Thursday.

The trailer shows Vijay, as Parthiban, a near-perfect guy-next-door character, who livs with his family, is chased by the bad guys, probably, what we could make out is because of his notorious doppelganger. However, the trailer is tight-lipped about Leo (also played by Vijay), the164-second video ends with Gautham Vasudev Menon saying "only Leo should come alive and tell the rest of the story." The trailer has been trending globally ever since its release and is expected to break a few records on the internet.

Leo is bankrolled by SS Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studio and helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The film stars Vijay, Trisha, Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand and Mysskin, among others. The film's technical crew consists of music composer Anirudh Ravichander, cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa and editor Philomin Raj. Leo is slated to hit the screens worldwide on October 19, eyeing the Ayudha Pooja weekend.