Actor Vadivelu’s brother Jagadeeswaran dies due to liver failure

CHENNAI: Actor Vadivelu's brother Jagadeeswaran, 58, passed away today (August 28) at his residence in Airavathanallur, Madurai.

He reportedly died of liver failure after undergoing treatment for the same for the last few days. The film industry has mourned the sudden demise of the actor.

Comedian Vadivelu has three brothers and two sisters.

Jagadeeswaran has acted in two films so far. He acted a small role in Actor Simbu’s debut film ‘Kadhal Azhivathillai’. Due to property issues and other personal problems, he was not able to continue his acting career.

He was running a textile business until his demise. Even though he received many opportunities to act in cinema, he avoided it and focused on his business.

Vadivelu's mother Sarojini also passed away this year due to old age.