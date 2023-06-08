Actor under influence of alcohol held for fatal road mishap in Chennai

CHENNAI: A supporting actor of Tamil films has been arrested for allegedly fatally knocking down a bike rider, under the influence of alcohol and driving his car in a rash and negligent manner on Arcot Road in Virugambakkam.

The accident happened around 11.30 pm when the actor identified as Palaniappan, (41), was returning home on MC Avenue in Saligramam after attending a party with his friends on Wednesday night.

The deceased man identified as Saranraj, (29), a resident of Dhanalakshmi Nagar Sixth Street in Maduravoyal, was also employed in small roles in Tamil movies. Police said Saranraj was also headed back home when he met with the accident, and he was not wearing a helmet.

On information, Guindy traffic investigation wing team went to the spot and they sent the injured man to the Government Royapettah Hospital (GRH) for his treatment, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The police quoting the witnesses said that Palaniappan who was behind the wheels when the accident occurred first hit another car headed in front of him before hitting Saranraj’s bike.

The onlookers and fellow road users nabbed Palaniappan and detained him. They later handed him over to the Guindy traffic investigation wing police. The police had booked a case under Section 304 (II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of IPC and arrested him.