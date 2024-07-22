Actor Suriya pays last respects to fan's father at memorial service

CHENNAI: Following the death of Suriya's fan Paramu's father on July 7, the Tamil film actor attended his memorial ceremony and paid his last respects, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

Paramu is a leader of a welfare organisation created by the actor's fans in his name. The man's father had recently passed away due to age-related illnesses.

As actor Suriya could not attend his fan's father's last rites, he attended the memorial ceremony held in his memory on July 16.

At the memorial event, Suriya was seen expressing his condolences to the bereaved family. He also placed a flower wreath next to the deceased man's photograph.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suriya is gearing up for the release of the fantasy actioner 'Kanguva'. Directed by 'Siruthai' Siva, the film will hit screens on October 10.

The actor is also currently shooting for a film directed by Karthik Subbaraj.