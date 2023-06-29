Actor Sivakarthikeyan adopts 3-yr-old lion from Vandalur Zoo

CHENNAI: Actor Sivakarthikeyan has recently adopted a three-year-old lion named 'Sheru', housed in Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur for a period of six months.

















The authorities of Zoo management highly welcome this adoption by the Kollywood actor.

Sivakarthikeyan has a slate of upcoming films, that include National Award-winning director Madonne Ashwin's Maaveeran, Indru Netru Naalai fame Ravikumar's Ayalaan, and two untitled films -- SK21, and SK24.