Actor Sivakarthikeyan adopts 3-yr-old lion from Vandalur Zoo

The authorities of Zoo management highly welcome this adoption by the Kollywood actor.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|29 Jun 2023 12:13 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-06-29 12:22:36.0  )
Actor Sivakarthikeyan (left); Lion 'Sheru'

CHENNAI: Actor Sivakarthikeyan has recently adopted a three-year-old lion named 'Sheru', housed in Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur for a period of six months.





Sivakarthikeyan has a slate of upcoming films, that include National Award-winning director Madonne Ashwin's Maaveeran, Indru Netru Naalai fame Ravikumar's Ayalaan, and two untitled films -- SK21, and SK24.

