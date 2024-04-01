Actor Saranya’s neighbour alleges threat; files police complaint over car parking quarrel

CHENNAI: Actor Saranya Ponvannan's neighbour has filed a police complaint against her after the actor allegedly issued threats over a car parking quarrel among the neighbours in Virugambakkam.

The complainant, Sridevi (43) of Padmavathy Nagar in Virugambakkam, had pushed open the gate of her house, which came close to striking the actor's car that was parked near the gate, police sources said. The actor subsequently picked up a quarrel with the neighbour and allegedly issued verbal threats.

Sridevi's lawyer, Mohanraj, lodged a formal complaint against Saranya at the Virugambakkam police station.

Further investigations are on. The police are perusing the CCTV footage of the incident.

Actor Saranya began her acting career in a lead role in Mani Ratnam's 1987 film Nayagan and is still active in the film industry.