Actor RK Suresh appears before EOW

CHENNAI: Actor and film producer, RK Suresh appeared before the EOW (Economic Offences Wing) in connection with the probe in Aarudhra gold scam. Addressing the media persons outside the EOW, he said that he was not under hiding as believed.

Tamil Nadu Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had earlier submitted a preliminary chargesheet against actor RK Suresh, who is one of the accused in Aarudhra gold scam and issued a look out notice against his name. Suresh was also a functionary of TN BJP's OBC wing.

Suresh came under their scanner based on information provided by suspended BJP functionary, Harish, who was one of the Directors of Aarudhra Gold Private Limited. In April, Madras High Court refused to stay the summons issued by the EOW to RK Suresh asking him to appear before investigators for inquiry.

According to Police, the firm had collected money from over one lakh depositors between September 2020 and May 2022, promising them interests in the range of 25-30 % for their deposits and cheated to the tune of Rs 2438 crore. More than 21 persons were booked and eight top executives of the firm including the Directors - Baskar, Mohanbabu, Senthil Kumar, Pattabiraman and managers Rafik, Ayyappan and two agents were arrested.