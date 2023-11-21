Actor Mansoor Ali Khan booked by Chennai Police

CHENNAI: A day after the National Commission for Women (NCW) wrote to the Director General of Police (DGP) recommending action against Tamil actor, Mansoor Ali Khan for his offensive and derogatory remarks against actor Trisha Krishnan in a video interview, Chennai Police booked a sexual harassment case against the actor.



Thousand Lights AWPS (All Women Police Station) booked the actor under sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (insult/outrage modesty of woman) of IPC on Tuesday.

An official statement from Chennai Police stated that the case was registered based on a complaint from the National Commission for Women.'

A video clip of the actor's derogatory remarks on fellow actor, Trisha Krishnan, exclaiming disappointment over not having the opportunity for intimate scenes with her, sparked an outrage on social media.

Actor Trisha took to her social media and condemned Mansoor Ali Khan, following which Film director, Lokesh Kanagaraj and other celebrities from the tinsel town expressed their condemnation. On Tuesday, Telugu star, Chiranjeevi too condemned Mansoor Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, the actor in another video interview refused to express remorse for his remarks and maintained that his words were misinterpreted and that he would not bow down to the demands of the Nadigar Sangam.