Actor and TVK president Vijay extends Ramadan wishes

CHENNAI: Actor and chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Vijay, extended Ramadan wishes on Thursday.

The festival of Ramadan is being celebrated with enthusiasm across the country today. On the occasion of the Ramadan festival, actors and political party leaders are extending greetings.

In his statement, the actor-turned-politician said, "In the holy month of Ramadan, I wish all the Muslim relations who show the world the high qualities of love, mercy, kindness, and brotherhood with my heart full of Ramadan wishes."