Active count 7, TPR 0, over 35.72 L recovered

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported no new COVID case on Tuesday. Total number of cases in the State remained at 36,10,621.

TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at zero while 692 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

Active cases in the State stood at 7. Total recoveries remained at 35,72,533. No new COVID fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll remained at 38,081.