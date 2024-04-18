Action will be taken on seizure of money from BJP, DMK associates: ECI before MHC

CHENNAI: The Chief Bench of the Madras High Court (MHC) directed the Election Commission of India to take action to seizure huge amounts of money from the associates of BJP Tirunelveli Parliament candidate Nainar Nagendran and from the Tirunelveli East DMK district secretary office.

The first division bench, comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad, heard a petition moved by CM Raghavan, an independent candidate from Tirunelveli constituency, seeking to take action for his representation.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that Rs. 3.99 crore was seized from three persons at Tambaram railway station by the election flying squad, who were alleged to be the associates of BJP candidate Nainar Nagendran.

Likewise, Rs.28.50 lakhs were seized from Tirunelveli East DMK district secretary's office for distribution to voters on behalf of Congress candidate Robert Bruce, said the counsel. Despite a complaint being lodged by the petitioner to disqualify the BJP and Congress candidate, however, no action was taken by the ECI, said the counsel.

The ECI submitted that a criminal case was registered in this regard and it was intimated to the income tax department considering the huge amount of money seized. After getting a report, action will be taken, said the ECI. After the submission, the bench disposed of the petition.