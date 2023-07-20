Action will be taken against the pvt school, says the TN govt before MHC

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government informed the Madras High Court that appropriate action will be taken against Don Bosco School, Perambur, Chennai, for charging excess fees from the students.

A petitioner G Devarajan filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Madras High Court (MHC) seeking to take action against a private school Don Bosco, Perambur, Chennai for alleged excess fee charging from the parents.

While the case was listed before the first division bench of the MHC comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu, the Chief Education Officer presented an affidavit after conducting an investigation by a special committee, stating that it is found out, the private school has charged an excess fee for the development of the school. The School education director was told to take necessary action against the private school, read the affidavit.

The counsel appeared for Don Bosco School said that the petitioner has no stakeholding in this issue and urged to dismiss the petition.

Subsequently, the petitioner requested further time to furnish supplement documents. Accepting this the bench posted the matter to September 21, 2023, for further hearing.