Action will be taken against CMDA PRO for the violation of election MCC allegation, says ECI before MHC

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India submitted that action will be taken on the allegation accusing a public relation officer (PRO) of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) of violating the election model code of conduct by sending a political press release related to the meeting of the minister PK Sekar Babu through his official E-Mail.

The first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad heard a petition moved against the CMDA PRO Dhivahar for allegedly being involved in the election campaign in favor of Sekar Babu, despite being a government employee.

The petitioner S Veilumuthu contended that on March 29 minister Sekar Babu participated in a political meeting conducted by DMK North Chennai parliament constituency candidate Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, highlighting the achievements of the State government.

It was alleged that Dhivahar sent a press release of the meeting participated by Sekar Babu to various media houses through his official e-mail address which is in violation of election model code conduct and sought to take action against the PRO.

The ECI submitted that an action will be taken regarding the allegation.

After the submission, the bench disposed of the petition.