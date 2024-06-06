Action taken on 123 grievance petitions out of 193 filed in last five months, say Chennai police

CHENNAI: In the last five months of this year, the Chennai city police commissioner received as many as 193 public grievance petitions and action were taken on 123 petitions. The remaining 70 petitions are being investigated.

It is noted that on the petitions received from 10 senior citizens, deputy commissioners and police officers visited the homes of the petitioners for investigation and action was taken.

Help is being provided to the senior citizens who are seeking assistance through ‘Bandham’ Scheme's help desk number 9499957575 which was started to help the senior citizens, a release from the Chennai police said.

Interestingly on Wednesday, Sandeep Rai Rathore, the city police commissioner received 12 petitions from the public in the public grievance redressal camp, almost equal number of (11) representations were received from police personnel as well.

Further, grievance petitions received from 11 Police Personnel were forwarded to the concerned unit officers to take appropriate action.

Similarly last month alone the commissioner had received 51 petitions from the public and ordered the concerned police officers to take action.

The CoP received petitions of 39 police personnel and ordered the police officers to take appropriate action on them.