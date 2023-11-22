Accused on murder trial arrested for skipping court hearings

CHENNAI: City Police on Tuesday arrested a 41-year-old man, accused in a murder case in 2012 and out on bail after a NBW (non bailable warrant) was issued against him for skipping court hearing for three years.

The court had issued an NBW against the accused, Karmegam, recently. The case pertains to the murder of B Dillibabu alias Venkatesh (29) of Maduravoyal in May 2012.

Police had arrested six persons including the present accused, Karmegam. Karmegam, who was released on bail absconded for the last three years without appearing for the court hearings after which the 3rd additional district court, Thiruvallur, where the trial is underway issued a NBW against him.

On the orders of the Commissioner of Police, GCP Sandeep Rai Rathore, a special team arrested the absconding accused on Tuesday.

Police said that he is a history sheeter and has six cases against him.