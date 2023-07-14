Accounting staff, friend held for swindling Rs 5 cr from MNC in city

CHENNAI: An accounting staff and his friend were arrested by the city police for allegedly swindling Rs 5 crore from the firm in Taramani he was working. Based on the complaint from a manager of Philips GBS LLP Co, police arrested Augustin Cyril, who was working as senior accounting specialist and his friend Robin Christopher.

According to the police, Cyril joined the company in the year 2021. The complainant alleges that he misused his User ID created through SAP account and created false payment request from Spain and Belgium during the period from 22 July 2022 to 8 February 2023 and misappropriated Rs 5 crores with the assistance of his friend Robin Christopher.

It was alleged that the duo transferred the money to the bank accounts of their friends in Spain and Belgium and swindled the money. Searches were conducted at the residence of the absconding suspect Robin Christopher in Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram and also at the residence of his relatives.

During the search operations, 215 sovereigns of jewels, cash Rs 6 lakh, one car and one motorcycle, laptop, mobiles phones and documents relating to the case were seized. Police arrested him on Tuesday.

The main accused Augustin Cyril, who was hiding in a private guest house in Anna Nagar in Chennai, was arrested on Wednesday.