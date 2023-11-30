Accountant tries to buy free snack posing as cop; arrested

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old man was arrested for posing as a policeman and tried to buy snacks from a sweet shop in Valasaravakkam on Tuesday. The complainant, M Arunkumar (30) of Sivaganga district, works at a sweet shop. When he was at the shop, a person came there with a walkie-talkie and brought chips, and tried to leave without paying money. When Arunkumar tried to stop the man and ask him for money, he raised his voice and left the shop without paying.

Based on a complaint from Arun Kumar, Valasaravakkam police registered a case and examined the CCTV records installed at the sweet shop and zeroed in on the suspect.

Police then arrested the accused, S Ramesh (45) of Karambakkam and seized a duplicate walkie-talkie from him. Investigations revealed that Ramesh was working as an accountant in a private construction firm. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.