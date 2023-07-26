Accident victim succumbs after delayed call for help

CHENNAI: A motorist whose bike was collided with another a week ago in Sembium succumbed to the injuries as the youths in the latter bike fled the scene without calling for help or informing the police. CCTV footage of the incident shows the pillion rider taking the mobile phone of the victim from the road. However, police clarified the youth took the phone believing that it was his phone and the intention was not to steal.

The footage further shows at least 11 people passed the man lying on the ground. Police said that some of them may suspect the victim to have fallen after drunk driving as the incident happened around midnight. Later a passerby informed the ambulance and he was moved to Government Stanley Hospital, where he succumbed 36 hours later. Since his phone was not available, police too took time to identify the victim as there were no documents on the bike. The deceased was identified as R G Sivaprathaban, a native of Tirupur staying with his family in Perambur. He left home to buy dinner for the family when he met with the accident.

Police have arrested a 23-year-old man, Ramesh of Erukancheri, who hit the two-wheeler, leading to the other person’s death. The incident happened on July 18, around midnight. Ramesh was riding the bike while his friend, Gautham was riding the pillion.

Ramesh has been booked under section 304(a) of IPC (causing death due to negligence) and fined Rs 10,000 for failing to inform the police or hospital.