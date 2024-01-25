AC executive lounge opens at Central railway station

CHENNAI: A first-of-its-kind executive lounge has been opened at the Dr MGR Central Railway Station for the convenience of travellers. The lounge is located on the main concourse that’s close to Platform 6. It features airport-like facilities and novel amenities.

Ten 11 Hospitality has been granted a contract worth Rs 17.75 crore, which will be valid for five years, a Southern Railways press release said. The AC lounge is equipped with 112 single sofas, 10 recliners for individual relaxation, and can accommodate around 180 guests. Additionally, there are 4 double and 18 single sleeping pods to accommodate families and solo travellers.

There are 34 eating chairs in the large dining room for customers to enjoy a beverage and snacks. To accommodate a range of dietary requirements, a rotating buffet with vegetarian and non-vegetarian options is provided. The lounge has separate male and female restrooms. There are dedicated racks for storing luggage. For one-hour stays, the entrance price is Rs 200, and tea and coffee are free. A single sleeping pod can be rented for Rs 840 for 3 hours, which includes a water bottle, welcome drink, Wi-Fi, a blanket, a pillow, and bed linens. The cost varies according to the amenities and length of stay.