Abuse of domestic help: After 1 month, MLA’s son, daughter-in-law get bail

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (HC) on Friday granted conditional bail to Pallavaram MLA Karunanidhi’s son, Anto Madhivanan, and daughter-in-law Marlena Ann, in the case booked for physically abusing an 18-year-old domestic help.

The government advocate submitted before Justice M Nirmal Kumar saying that the petitioners would hamper the investigation if they’re bailed out.

Senior advocate BB Mohan appeared for the complainant and noted the error in the counter filed by the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Neelankarai. “It says the victim’s statement was recorded before the magistrate on January 26 (Republic Day), which cannot be possible as it was a public holiday for all the courts. This showed the careless manner adopted by the police throughout the investigation,” the counsel added.

The government advocate replied retorted that it was a typo error and that the investigation was on the right path.

Counsel Mohan submitted that the undergoing investigation was in breach of rule 7 (1) of the SC/ST act. “The investigation officer appointed here should have past experience and knowledge to deal with the investigation,” he pointed out. It was also submitted that a petition was filed in magistrate court seeking the return of the girl’s class 10 and 11 mark sheets and TC, which were seized by the police.

The government advocate submitted that a counter was filed to the complainant’s petition, objecting to return the certificates until the investigation was completed.

Mohan submitted that since the couple was arrested on January 25, their 4-year-old daughter is in her grandparents’ custody and sought to grant bail.

After the submission, the judge granted bail to the couple and directed them to appear before the police station concerned for two weeks.

The couple has received bail more than a month since they were booked under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989 after their domestic help from the Scheduled Castes (SC) filed a complaint accusing the couple of torturing and abusing her with casteist slurs.