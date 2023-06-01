Absence of bus shelter irks commuters in Tambaram

CHENNAI: Lack of shelter over the Tambaram bus stop has become a real bother for the daily commuters as they are forced to wait under the scorching sun to board the bus every day.

Being the third terminal after Chennai Central and Egmore, Tambaram is one of the places that most people from various parts of the city and suburbs visit every day.

However, the Tambaram bus stop which is situated near the railway station towards Vandalur does not have any shelter for the people.

Dinesh, a regular commuter from Tambaram said, “Every day we have to wait in the open place for the bus to arrive, whether it is raining or summer. Either we get drenched in the rain or struggle under a hot sun. There is not even a shade or shelter for us at the bus stop”.

The residents from Tambaram said that many times they had requested the officials to construct a shelter for the bus since thousands of people would be using the bus stop every day but there was no proper response from any of them.

The residents said that they were requesting the officials when Tambaram was Municipality but now even after becoming a Corporation, there is no step taken by any of them for providing shelter.

The commuters said that political parties are keeping drinking water everywhere during the summer which is a good move but if they take steps to provide shelter for them it would be great.

They said that during the elections the political parties promised to construct a shelter at the bus stop but after the poll, nothing was done.

The officials from the Tambaram Corporation said, “We cannot construct a bus stop since the extension work of the road is under progress by the National Highways department. We are in a situation where even temporary sheds cannot be placed there. Hopefully, in the future, the bus stop with sheds will be constructed.”

