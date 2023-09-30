Absconding for 6 months, PE teacher nabbed in Pocso case

CHENNAI: A former physical education teacher of a private school, who was booked under Pocso Act six months ago for allegedly sexually abusing a four-year-old girl, was arrested by the city police on Friday.

The accused, C Ilayaraja (41), was picked up from a hideout in Cuddalore district, police sources said. While working as a PE teacher at a private school in Washermanpet, he allegedly sexually abused a LKG student in March.

The girl told her family members about the teacher’s transgression, after which they approached the school management. As the school management delayed in taking action, the family confronted Ilayaraja in school. This resulted in an argument, which turned into fisticuffs and Ilayaraja suffered minor injuries.

The family filed a police complaint, after which Ilayaraja went absconding from a hospital he got admitted to. Based on a tip off, the Washermanpet AWPS (All Women Police Station) personnel traced the accused to a hideout in Veppur in Cuddalore. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.