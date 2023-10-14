About 8 kg tumour removed from 47-year-old man's abdomen

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old man from Tambaram, suffering from intolerable abdominal pain was diagnosed with a tumour. The abdominal tumour weighing 8kg was removed successfully by a team of doctors at the Government Royapettah Hospital, Kilpauk Medical College recently.



The patient was suffering from abdominal pain for more than two months and had consulted many hospitals before being brought to the Government Royapettah Hospital. However, he did not receive any relief in the pain and abdominal distension.

At the time of admission at Government Royapettah Hospital, the tumor had become quite bigger in size, measuring 30cm in length and 20cm in breadth causing significant abdominal discomfort. The patient had lost weight. The doctors started the treatment immediately and a CT scan showed a large heterogenous tumor below the liver, which was on the right side of the small bowel loops and the large intestine was stuck to it.

The surgical oncology team of Government Royapettah Hospital removed the tumor after a 4.5 hour surgical procedure said Dr R Muthuselvan, the Dean of Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital. He added that if the tumor had not been removed, the potential consequences for the patient's future were uncertain.

The surgery was led by Dr S Subbiah, head of department of Surgical Oncology, with Dr Jagadish Singh, Dr Vijayalakshmi and anaesthesiologists Dr Pranab Nirmal, Dr Paul Praveen and Dr Abinaya.

The patient is recovering well and the Dean said that during the surgery, the tumor was so large that the surgery was particularly challenging due to the lack of maneuvering space, which posed a risk of damaging critical blood vessels and organs. However, the team was successful in removing the tumor safely with the help of an instrument called Thompson retractor availability of which is rare even in corporate hospitals.

He requested the public to make use of the cancer treatment and care facilities at the hospital. The Government Royapettah Hospital sees about 14,000 cancer patients every year and the Center for Oncology deals with gynaecological, head and neck, breast, musculoskeletal and gastrointestinal cancers predominantly. The center also does advanced laparoscopic procedures to the benefit of patients. A total of 300 advanced laparoscopic surgeries were done in 2016 and now the numbers have now increased to 861.