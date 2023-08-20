Abandoned mom sent with 2nd son

CHENNAI: A 90-year-old woman was abandoned at the Tambaram railway station by her son after an argument with his sibling on deciding who will take care of her.

On Saturday noon, the rail commuters noticed an elderly woman seated in the sixth platform of the Tambaram railway station with tears on her eyes. The woman was enquiring with the people about her son, who left her abandoned on the platform. Later the Tambaram RPF who visited the spot, conducted inquires with the woman and served her water and food and took her to the RPF station. After the inquiry, the police identified the woman as Muthu Kamatchi of Thoothukudi, who had come to Tambaram by train with her elder son Kamaraj on Saturday morning. Police said Kamaraj had told Kamatchi to wait in the station until he return. But the son didn’t return after several hours.

The RPF, when searching the bag of the woman, found a piece of paper with the mobile number of her younger son Ganesan, a resident of Tambaram. The police contacted Ganasan and then he visited the Tambaram RPF station and said that Kamatchi is his mother.

He said to the police that there were problems between him and his brother Kamaraj, on who would take care of the mother.

Later, Police left the woman and son after getting Ganasan’s statement that he will take care of his mother.