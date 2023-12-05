Aavin milk supply hits due to Michaung; Consumers turns for private milk

CHENNAI: State Minister for Milk and Dairy Development, T Mano Thangaraj on Tuesday informed that the Aavin milk supply has been affected in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts as these areas submerged due to heavy rains under the impact of cyclone Michaung and alternative steps are being taken to ensure uninterrupted milk supply.

Speaking to DT Next, Mano Thangaraj said, "5 lakh litres of milk production has been affected as the entire Ambattur dairy farm and Sholinganallur dairy farm has been submerged in water. There were some issues in some areas in Chennai as the milk agents were not ready to get the milk. But we are bringing and distributing milk from other districts to Chennai instead. Stocks of milk and milk powder are available to supply milk without shortage. Milk distribution works are being carried out in collaboration with the Greater Chennai Corporation employees. Wholesalers and retailers should ensure the uninterrupted milk supply to the consumers. Strict action will be taken against non-cooperative agents and truck contractors."

"The milk supply has been severely affected in Chennai due to inability to transport milk sachets from dairy farms. Consumers came to buy milk early in the morning at the retail outlets, but went back disappointed. At many places, the consumers also engaged in arguments with the retailers, " said P Vasanth, a retail milk seller from Mylapore.

Megala, a consumer from Saidapet said, "As Aavin milk sachets did not arrive today, we had to buy private milk sachets of Arokya, Heritage, Tirumala and Amul. Invariably, the price of private milk is Rs 8 to Rs 16 more than Aavin milk. But due to the shortage of Aavin milk today, the retailers sold the private milk sachets at more than the MRP. We suffered as the demand for private milk increased by Rs 5 to Rs 10 more than MRP."

Later in the day, minister Mano Thangaraj reviewed the situation at Sholinganallur and Madhavaram dairy farms and directed the officials to ensure the uninterrupted milk supply.