Aavin milk supply hit due to cyclone, alternative plans on the anvil: Minister

CHENNAI: State Minister for Milk and Dairy Development, T Mano Thangaraj on Tuesday said that the Aavin milk supply has been affected in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts as these areas submerged due to heavy rains under the impact of cyclone Michaung.

However, the minister said steps are being taken to distribute milk sachets in an alternative way.

"There are some problems in some places. The Aavin agents are not willing to buy milk. But, the consumers need not to worry. We are taking steps to distribute milk through local body representatives," Mano Thangaraj said.