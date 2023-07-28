AAI seeks closure of Multiplex at Chennai airport, PVR Cinemas to appeal

CHENNAI: After the Airports Authority of India (AAI) sent a notice seeking the closure of the Multiplex that is functioning in the Aerohub of the Chennai airport, the PVR Cinemas, which manages the screens, has decided to appeal in the court.

In February the Aero Hub and the multi-level car parking (MLCP) facility were inaugurated by the Civil Aviation Minister in the Chennai airport.

After that PVR Cinemas launched the multiplex in the Chennai airport and PVR became the first Multiplex in the country to be functioning within the airport premises.

The PVR hub has five screens that are capable of accommodating 1155 people at a time. The screens have the latest cinematic technologies with 2K RGB+ laser projectors, REAL 3D digital stereoscopic projection for crystal clear, razor-sharp, ultra-bright pictures and advanced Dolby Atmos high-definition immersive audio.

The Domestic and International passengers who used to arrive and depart from the Chennai airport were using the Multiplex for entertainment and the Multiplex is also allowed for the local residential people all the time.

However, this led to problems in the Chennai airport's MLCP as most of the space in the East Wing was occupied by outsiders who were visiting the Multiplex and the airport passengers were struggling to find a parking space.

Two months ago a woman who came to the Multiplex to watch a movie with her children, left her two children inside the theatre and she jumped from the fourth floor of the MLCP and committed suicide. This brought law and order issues in the MLCP and after that, the airport officials started to receive many complaints from the passengers and the airport staff.

Following that the Airport Authority of India decided to close the Multiplex that is functioning in the Aero Hub and recently sent a notice to the PVR Cinemas asking to close their Multiplex that is functioning in the airport.

The Chennai airport officials said that the AAI took the initiative to bring a Multiplex inside the airport to improve the airport standards like the airports abroad.

But now in this situation, there are many problems that arise because of the Multiplex so the AAI has decided to close this. Protesting this, the multiplex owners have decided to go to court.