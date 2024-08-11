Aadi procession: Deity taken on Yamaha R15 bike at Korattur temple

CHENNAI: Thousands of devotees flocked to the Seeyathamman temple in Korattur, Chennai, on the fourth Sunday of the Aadi month to participate in grand festivities. A grand 'Palkkudam' procession was held in which devotees carried pots of milk as offerings to Goddess Amman.

A unique highlight was a beautifully decorated idol of a deity which was placed on a Yamaha R15 motorbike, leading the procession. This creative display that blended tradition with modernity naturally drew the crowd's attention.

The Aadi month, particularly its Sundays, is a significant period marked by various rituals and celebrations across the state.

The 'Palkkudam' procession is a time-honored tradition during Aadi, a month deeply significant to Tamil Hindus, dedicated to the worship of Amman. Devotees carry the milk pots ('Palkkudam') on their heads as an offering to the deity, symbolizing purity and devotion.