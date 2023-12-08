A unique blend of art appreciation and culinary exploration

CHENNAI: Park Hyatt Chennai and Gallery Veda are presenting a unique experience where art meets dining. The hotel is hosting a special event where people can enjoy curated artwork by Chennai artists and a progressive dinner. The artworks are thoughtfully displayed throughout the hotel, each paired with a delightful culinary experience, including carefully chosen wine and cocktails. This event runs until December 17 and promises to be a blend of artistic appreciation and gastronomic delight.









Preeti Garg

Preeti Garg, Director of Gallery Veda, shared, “This collaboration reflects our shared dedication to celebrating the arts. We look forward to an amazing art tour featuring works by Chennai’s contemporary artists, coupled with an unforgettable dining experience.”

Balaji Natarajan

Chef Balaji Natarajan and his culinary team have crafted a special menu for the occasion. Participating artists include Alamu Kumarasen, Aneesh Kalode Rajan, Benitha Perciyal K, Ganesh Selvaraj, Gurunathan Govindan, Janarthanan Rudhramoorthy, Kumaresan Selavaraj, Parvathi Nayar, Potrarasan Suban, Saravanan Parasuraman, Suresh Kumar P, Venkatesh Balasubramanium, Vijay Pichumani, Yuvan Bothysthuvar and Yuvaraj Velu.

Time Travellers by Parvathi Nayar

One of the featured artworks is “Time Travellers” by artist Parvathi Nayar. Created with hand-drawn graphite and mixed media on linen and wooden panels, the piece explores themes of love and connections that transcend time and space. Nayar tells DT Next, “’Time Travellers’ is about enduring connections that bridge the past and present, depicting a couple reminiscent of ancient Indian sculptures against a modern backdrop of concrete buildings. The intricate patterns link the timeless essence of the past with the present, paying homage to Klimt’s iconic ‘The Kiss,’ one of my favourite paintings.”