A sneak peek into Odisha’s tribal art in Chennai

CHENNAI: The stunningly detailed murals of the Saura tribe and the enchanting minimalist depiction of animals and birds of the Santhal tribe hang on the bare walls of Cholamandal Artists’ Village, giving the city every reason to fall in love with the tribal beauty of Odisha.

Jointly organised by the Culture Department of the Odisha government and the Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi, Odisha tribal artist camp cum-painting exhibition showcased the artistic talent of 25 tribal artists, representing their tribe through beautifully crafted artworks.

Saura painting

“The artists workshop commenced on July 14, and went on till 16 where all our tribal craftsmen worked day and night mastering their craft, painting their tribal art form with authenticity. This exhibition is a great way for the people of Chennai to understand the culture and lifestyle of the tribal communities in Odisha, which are still unknown to the rest of the world,” says Subrat Mohanty, gallery incharge of the Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi.

The exhibition showcases paintings of various tribal communities, ranging from the traditional women of the Bonda tribe, with heads covered and thick silver neck bands in the Bonda tribal art, to the Saura paintings, also called Ikons that hold religious significance for the Sauras.

Bonda painting

Inaugurated by the Culture Minister of Odisha, Ashwini Patra, people can soak in the divergent tribal painting exhibition till today, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.