A R Rahman sends legal notice to surgeons association

CHENNAI: Oscar awardee and ace film composer A R Rahman sent a legal notice to the Association of Surgeons of India, who have lodged a police complaint against the composer alleging that Rahman refused to repay the money which was received by the composer for a music concert which did not happen.

The legal notice was issued to the surgeon association to withdraw the complaint within 3 days and urged an apology should be tendered for tarnishing the reputation of Rahman.

The legal notice also demanded to pay Rs.10 crore as compensation for damaging the reputation of the composer, in failing to pay the compensation, the notice also warned that the association would face legal and criminal action.

The Association of Surgeons of India on September 27 lodged a complaint against AR Rahman seeking a refund of the advance amount of Rs 29.5 lakhs taken by the musician for a conference.

They allege that the music composer accepted Rs.29.5 lakhs to perform at a concert in 2018, but never actually performed and has refused to return the money for the past two years.