A live vocal voyage

CHENNAI: The origin of singing is long lost in antiquity and predates the development of spoken language. The human voice is presumed to be the first musical instrument, and there is no culture, no matter how remote or isolated, that does not sing. The voice can project all of human emotions from our greatest joys to our deepest sorrows.

Ulā is an upcoming live concert organised by The Indian Choral Ensemble, in partnership with The Chennai Art Theatre. “We are a group of singers from across the country, who perform compositions with sophisticated melodies and interwoven harmonies in a choral style arrangement that embodies the essence of Indian music,” says Kalyani Nair, who is a renowned playback singer and composer. She is also the choir director for The Indian Choral Ensemble.

From the bustling city of Chennai, the 40-piece ensemble gracefully presents the captivating grandeur of a large vocal group sound, showcasing both originals and popular song covers. “Along with me is Karthik Manickavasakam, and we both aim on crafting intricate harmonies in six to eight distinct parts, creating a unique multi-dimensional soundscape that promises a one-of-a-kind experience,” adds Kalyani.

Ulā is an attempt at giving the audience an opportunity to experience this power and vulnerability of voices through their repertoire of new age choral music presented by over 40 unamplified voices, backed by a five-piece band.

Kalyani explains, “The entire concert is an attempt to create a sonic immersive experience for the audience by placing the singers in the midst of the audience, thereby eliminating the distance between the performer and the audience, and giving them a holistic experience.”

Another highlight of the event is the team’s collaboration with a guest artiste in each of the shows.

“We have Vijaynarain Rangarajan for our first, and Pradeep Kumar for the second show. The addition of mallets (marimba/vibraphone) by Rahul Vanamali, and flutes/saxophone by Nikhil to the core band of acoustic guitars by Chris Jason and Akshay Yesodharan, and bass by Laxman Arvind is another added feature,” she says.

The audience will get to taste the band’s old songs in a new flavour. “Apart from this, we have added many more originals to our repertoire from the last concert, and we will also be covering a few popular film themes to spice up the show flow,” states Kalyani.

This multi-lingual 90-minute concert will take place on August 3, at 4 pm and 7:30 pm, in the Museum Theatre, at Egmore.