A great start to festivities with cake-mixing

CHENNAI: A few hotels in the city have kicked off the festive season with cake-mixing ceremonies. On November 3, the Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa celebrated this tradition in style. Cake-mixing ceremonies symbolise the start of the festive season and are highly anticipated.

Gaurav Ganapathy, director of sales and marketing at Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa, described the occasion where regular guests and patrons played a vital role in the celebrations. “The event featured a large mixing pit filled with an assortment of locally sourced ingredients, including dried fruits, nuts, spices, and Tamil Nadu-based spirits. Our goal was to keep the ingredients as local as possible,” Gaurav told DT Next.

He also added that the resort has an exciting lineup of events, offers, and celebrations planned for the holiday season. The Savera Hotel held their cake mixing ceremony on October 20 in the presence of Nina Reddy, joint managing director, hotel guests, and staff.

The guests actively participated in mixing various ingredients, including candied ginger, orange peel, nuts, raisins, black currants, apricots, figs, cherries, and dates, along with a connoisseur’s collection of wine, rum, and whiskey to infuse the ingredients with festive cheer.

This event involved mixing approximately 200 kg of dry fruits and nuts with 30 litres of beverages.