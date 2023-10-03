A fitting homage to Mahatma with ‘Determination’ and ‘Happiness’

CHENNAI: Commemorating the 154th birth anniversary of the father of India, Chennai witnessed a group of 500 cyclists, paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, on October 1, Sunday. We are Chennai Cycling Group (WCCG), in association with SAIL NEX, organised the SAIL NEX 154th Gandhi Jayanti Tribute Ride in the city.

“Determination 154 Km and Happiness 50 Km were the two categories in which the ride took place. The motto behind conducting a cycling ride was to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and his ideals of a healthy body and healthy mind,” states Anil Jain, core member of WCCG.

WCCG, better known as Chennai cyclists, is one of the biggest organised cycling groups in Chennai. Over 4,000 cyclists are registered with Chennai cyclists, which has 19 chapters across the city, organising daily early morning rides.

“We encourage the people of the city to take up cycling as a fitness option and as a non-motorised transport solution through year-long cycling challenges and events aimed at the entire spectrum of cyclists, from the simple leisure cyclist to the professional racer,” highlights Anil.

Gandhiji’s agility, and his stamina in walking long distances till his very last breath are historic facts underscoring the importance he placed on health as a means to achieve greater good for the country. The Determination 154 cycling event derives its name from the determination of Gandhiji in the face of endless struggles, in securing the country’s freedom from imperialistic shackles.

“The SAIL NEX Cyclathon was also a dedication and focus towards the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, the nationwide call for a cleaner nation. We had a registration and participation of over 500 cyclists, both women and men from across Chennai and its suburbs,” Anil adds.

The ride commenced at the Shenoy Nagar Metro, winding its ways through picturesque locales and concluded at Anna Nagar. The event was a grand success and a fitting tribute to the father of our nation.