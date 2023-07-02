A cafe that is all about digital declutter

Socialising and in-person tête-à-tête are a thing of the past in today’s digital environment. Digitalisation has turned conversations into icons and the personal connections between people are skewed. In an effort to wean people off their phones, Ashwin Somasundaram has made his café into a place that helps people to have face-to-face conversations without having their mobile phones in hand. Situated in Adyar’s busy roads, he has named it Convo@C20.

He says, “I believe that the socialising skills among people have drastically come down. People post on social media for others, to let others know about their life. This café is a place to socialise and digital detoxify. A space meant to spend quality time with friends and family, and is not ideal for work or to scroll through social media posts.”

Multiple red boxes of varying sizes and shapes known as jammer corners are positioned in the café to assist customers in digital detox. Customers walk in and shut their phones away in these jammer corners. They then take a seat at a table of their choosing and begin their joyous adventure.

Each table has a distinct game board laid out to serve as an ice-breaker, ensuring and encouraging folks to engage with one another and to rediscover theconnection. Convo@c20 is a café that inspires people to live in the moment and even rewards them for doing so. “Thanks to digital devices, the online world has become an indispensable component. Making time for genuine relationships and having regular getaways from virtual devices is essential for maintaining a healthy mix of online and real-life interactions.

Unplugging and digital detoxification are the only ways to have a balanced and healthy life,” adds Ashwin.

According to him, having real-life moments rather than prolonged exposure to screens will lower anxiety, boost satisfaction, curb technological urges, and enable one to bond more with others in the circle of life. “Perhaps a jammer corner to lock the phones away, a table, and good food are all that are required to begin detoxing,” he concludes.