A book that is food for your soul

CHENNAI: Spiritual guru Shri Aasaanji, through his latest book, Mind Your Thoughts - Words Of Wisdom, aims to shape the thoughts of individuals and help them find their unique path.

The book, which contains 13 chapters, speaks in detail about discipline, dreams, inner peace, self-doubt, happiness, positivity, and many more. Through these lessons, a reader could understand the meaning of life and how important it is to value the present moment. Nowadays, as the world is filled with a lot of negativity, Shri Aasaanji tries to bring hope and positivity in this book. As the title, Mind Your Thoughts, suggests, the book explains how individuals’ thoughts can shape their behaviour and attitude towards people. He says, “The positive image you hold in your mind is the highest source to bring the positive change you want in your life. The divine truth is, what you have in your life is what you have in your mind.”

In the chapter, Break The Shackles - Tackle Fear And Self Doubt, Shri Aasaanji brings the most discussed topics among the young generation, which are self-doubt and how to confront fear. “The divine truth is that your pain and suffering is never a part of your destiny. But it exists because you are not taking any self-effort to re-write your destiny,” explains the author, who is the creator of transformational practices such as Atma-dhyana and Prana-Vritti.