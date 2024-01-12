A 21-year-old scrap dealer electrocuted in Tondiarpet

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old man, a scrap dealer allegedly got electrocuted while looking for iron scraps around a transformer in Tondiarpet on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as K Vignesh alias Vicky.

He lived in Kamarajar Nagar in Korukkupet, police said.

On Thursday, around 4 pm, Vignesh was looking for scrap metal pieces in Vaidhyanathan Street when the incident happened.

He had taken a discarded metal sheet near a transformer and while doing so, the metal sheet had come in contact with a live wire leading to Vignesh's electrocution.

A passerby who noticed his screams moved him to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

Tondiarpet police are investigating.