A 21-year-old scrap dealer electrocuted in Tondiarpet
CHENNAI: A 21-year-old man, a scrap dealer allegedly got electrocuted while looking for iron scraps around a transformer in Tondiarpet on Thursday evening.
The deceased was identified as K Vignesh alias Vicky.
He lived in Kamarajar Nagar in Korukkupet, police said.
On Thursday, around 4 pm, Vignesh was looking for scrap metal pieces in Vaidhyanathan Street when the incident happened.
He had taken a discarded metal sheet near a transformer and while doing so, the metal sheet had come in contact with a live wire leading to Vignesh's electrocution.
A passerby who noticed his screams moved him to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.
Tondiarpet police are investigating.
