Begin typing your search...

A 21-year-old scrap dealer electrocuted in Tondiarpet

On Thursday, around 4 pm, Vignesh was looking for scrap metal pieces in Vaidhyanathan Street when the incident happened.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|12 Jan 2024 8:45 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-01-12 08:46:00.0  )
A 21-year-old scrap dealer electrocuted in Tondiarpet
X

Representative Image

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old man, a scrap dealer allegedly got electrocuted while looking for iron scraps around a transformer in Tondiarpet on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as K Vignesh alias Vicky.

He lived in Kamarajar Nagar in Korukkupet, police said.

On Thursday, around 4 pm, Vignesh was looking for scrap metal pieces in Vaidhyanathan Street when the incident happened.

He had taken a discarded metal sheet near a transformer and while doing so, the metal sheet had come in contact with a live wire leading to Vignesh's electrocution.

A passerby who noticed his screams moved him to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

Tondiarpet police are investigating.

transformerscrap dealerscrap dealer electrocutedelectrocutionelectric shockTondiarpet electrocution incidentelectric shock accidentmishapscrap metalTondiarpet policedeathchennai
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X