99 percent of SWD in core Chennai city areas completed, says CS Shiv Das Meena

CHENNAI: Almost 99 percent of storm water drains construction has been completed in the city core areas ahead of the northeast monsoon season, said chief secretary Shiv Das Meena during inspection of storm water drains construction and desilting works carried in the city in the view of monsoon rain.

Speaking to the reporters, the chief secretary stated that usually the city witnesses rain only during the northeast monsoon from October to December. However, in the last two years, we have been receiving rain during the southwest monsoon season and recently the city recorded 5 cm of rainfall that led to water logging in many areas.

"As preparatory measures to prevent water stagnation, desilting work has been carried out across the city. In Chennai, storm water drains are constructed for 5,500 kilometres. Of which, 3,800 km drains have been desilted in the last one month and the remaining desilting work is ongoing. The storm water drains at 1,300 km does not require desilting in the city, " added Shiv Das Meena.

There are 90,000 silt catch pits in the city and suburbs, in the view of rain prediction in various parts of the state including Chennai the local body has completed clearing 37,000 silt catch pits.

Since, EVR Periyar Road and Anna Salai witnessed inundation due to intense rainfall during the monsoon season, the state highways department completed the remaining storm water drain construction which commenced last year. They have planned to carry out from June 29 to July 2.

"Similarly, many storm water drains have been damaged and blocked due to the ongoing metro rail works. They have instructed to construct to prevent water logging during the rainy days. All the departments work together as part of monsoon preparatory work, " said CS.

He further stated that storm water drain construction work commenced in the city last year under the State Disaster Mitigation Fund at an estimated cost of Rs 350 crore in two phases.

Almost 99 percent work completed in core city areas under phase one and the construction work in phase two is expected to be done by July.

"If the city receives extremely heavy rainfall, there might be water logging in some areas and will be drained or pumped out after the rain stops, " stated Meena.